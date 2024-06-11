Next Article

Opposition slams BJP over Cabinet portfolio allocation

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:36 am Jun 11, 202410:36 am

What's the story The opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has taken a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party and its National Democratic Alliance partners over the allocation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet. The INDIA bloc has claimed that the allies were treated unfairly, as most key ministries, including home, finance, external affairs, and defense, being allocated to BJP MPs. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed PM Modi "humbled" his allies from Maharashtra.

Unfair distribution

Leaders express discontent over ministerial berths allocation

Ramesh criticized the allocation of ministerial berths, stating that Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde received only one Minister of State (Independent) berth. He pointed out that despite having fewer MPs supporting the government, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, and HD Kumaraswamy were given Cabinet berths. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav echoed this sentiment, accusing BJP of giving NDA allies a "jhunjhuna" (a child's toy), particularly in reference to ministers from Bihar.

Portfolio controversy

Omar Abdullah hits out at BJP

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah joined the chorus against the BJP, accusing them of giving NDA allies "leftover" portfolios. In a social media post, Abdullah stated, "For all the talk about the NDA partners pressing for their fair share in the Modi 3.0 ministry, they obviously don't have much sway in the corridors of power." He further claimed that meaningful portfolios were not left for allies as BJP had already claimed them.

Cabinet composition

Details of ministers from BJP's allies in Modi's Cabinet

The newly formed BJP-led NDA government includes 11 ministers from its allies, five of whom are Cabinet ministers. These include Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu from the Telugu Desamt Party, Rajiv Ranjan from JD(U), Kumaraswamy from JD(S), and Chirag Paswan from Lok Janshakti Party. Additionally, six other ministers hailing from BJP's allies have been inducted as Ministers of State: Jayant Chaudhary, Ramdas Athawale, Ram Nath Thakur, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Prataprao Jadhav, and Anupriya Patel.