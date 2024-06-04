Next Article

Odisha: BJP takes the lead in Lok Sabha, Assembly polls

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:42 pm Jun 04, 202403:42 pm

What's the story In a significant political shift, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has surged ahead of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha's Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Early trends show BJP leading in 18 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats, a substantial increase from its 2019 tally. In the Assembly election, the party is ahead in 72 out of 147 seats.

Seat breakdown

BJP dominates key Lok Sabha seats in Odisha

BJP candidates have taken the lead in key constituencies including Keonjhar, Puri, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Dhenkanal, Sundergarh, Bhubaneswar, Jagatsinghpur and Kalahandi. On the other hand, the ruling BJD is leading in only two seats—Jajpur and Kandhamal—with a very thin margin. Several BJD candidates are trailing in party strongholds.

Assembly results

BJD faces setback in Assembly polls

The ruling BJD appears to be facing a setback in the Assembly polls, leading only in 49 seats with a slim margin after several rounds of counting. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is trailing from Kantabanji, his second seat in western Odisha. The BJP's Laxman Bag has taken the lead by 521 votes after two rounds of counting.

Poll predictions

Exit polls predict close contest in Odisha

Exit polls have predicted a tight race between the BJD and the BJP in Odisha. According to Axis My India exit poll, both parties are expected to win between 62-80 seats in the 147-member legislative assembly. The Congress is projected to secure five to eight seats. In terms of vote share, BJP is projected to receive 51% of votes, BJD 33% and Congress 13%.