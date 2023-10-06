Odisha: Over 2,800 cases, 8 deaths from Scrub Typhus

07:22 pm Oct 06, 2023

Eight people have died due to Scrub Typhus in Odisha

At least eight people have died due to Scrub Typhus in Odisha, the state's health director said. Odisha is experiencing a notable rise in Scrub Typhus cases, with 2,820 individuals testing positive since the first case was reported this year. Among those affected is Arabinda Kumar Padhee, the Principal Secretary of the Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Department. Padhee tested positive for the disease after showing symptoms and is currently undergoing treatment at home. His condition is stable as of now.

Over 2,800 test positive, authorities on alert

Out of 22,077 samples tested this year, 2,820 were found positive for Scrub Typhus. While the disease has spread to 20 districts, the majority cases are concentrated in four districts: Keonjhar (752), Balangir (462), Sambalpur (280), and Khurda (105). A central team visited Odisha to review the situation and advised the government to intensify testing and follow proper treatment protocols. The team directed health authorities to discourage rapid card tests and instead promote serological and ELISA testing for accurate confirmation.

What is Scrub Typhus

Scrub Typhus is a disease caused by the bacteria Orientia tsutsugamushi. It spreads to people through the bites of infected chiggers. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) data, the disease became an epidemic in West Bengal and Assam during the Second World War. More recently, it was reported in Himachal Pradesh, Tibet, and Darjeeling between the years 2003 and 2007. Regions with specific niches like grasslands, forest clearings, and areas close to rivers are prone to Scrub Typhus.

Is there a vaccine for Scrub Typhus?

There are no vaccines for Scrub Typhus. Apart from India, the infectious disease has been reported in several Southeast Asian countries, like Indonesia, as well as China, Japan, and northern Australia. Symptoms include fever and chills, headache and body aches, among others. An eschar, which is a scab-like region at the site of the chigger bite, is a visible symptom. Scrub Typhus could be treated with the antibiotic doxycycline, as per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Agriculture minister wishes Padhee a speedy recovery

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain expressed concern for Padhee's health and wished him a speedy recovery. In a statement, Swain said, "Got to know that Arabinda Kumar Padhee has tested positive for #ScrubTyphus. Praying to Lord Jagannath for his speedy and complete recovery." Notably, the Odisha government last month cautioned officials about the seasonal uptick of Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis, which is another bacterial disease affecting humans and animals alike.

