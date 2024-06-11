Next Article

S Jaishankar took charge on Tuesday

Jaishankar on Modi 3.0 government's roadmap on China, Pakistan, UNSC

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:51 am Jun 11, 202411:51 am

What's the story External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday talked about resolving ongoing border issues with China and addressing Pakistan's long-standing cross-border terrorism—setting the foreign policy agenda for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government's third term. Talking to reporters after taking charge as the foreign minister, he said, "Our focus with...China will be on finding a solution for the border issues that still continue. With Pakistan, we...want to find a solution to the issue of years-old cross-border terrorism."

Statement

World will feel political stability in India: Jaishankar

"In any country, and especially in a democracy, it is a very big deal for a government to get elected three times in a row. So the world will definitely feel that today there is a lot of political stability in India," the minister, who has returned for his second term, said. "As far as Pakistan and China are concerned, the relations with those countries are different, and the problems there are also different," Jaishankar added.

Global leader

EAM outlines roadmap for India's quest for UNSC seat

Jaishankar also outlined his ministry's roadmap for India's pursuit of a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. "The influence of India has been steadily growing...not just in terms of our own perception but also what the other countries think. They have seen that when we put forward the African Union membership during the presidency of G20, the world trusted us...we...believe that under the leadership of PM Modi, India's identity in the world will definitely increase," he said.

India's diplomatic relations

Confident India to be positioned as 'Vishwa Bandhu'

Meanwhile, after taking charge, Jaishankar was welcomed with a bouquet by ministry officers. He said it was an immense honor to be entrusted once again with the responsibility of leading the Ministry of External Affairs. "Together, we are very confident it [ministry under the NDA government] will position us as 'Vishwa Bandhu'...It would actually position us as a country which is trusted by many," he added.

New minister

Key tasks ahead for Jaishankar

Jaishankar, a career diplomat with over three decades of experience, faces several pressing issues. According to the Indian Express, India must decide on its participation in the Swiss-hosted peace conference on June 15-16. Additionally, his team will need to prepare India's statement of priorities and concerns for the upcoming G7 meeting in Italy, to be delivered by PM Modi. Notably, Jaishankar will be supported by Pabitra Margherita and Kirti Vardhan Singh as Ministers of State.