Sarma blamed infiltration for the rise

Himanta Biswa Sarma claims Muslim population hike in Jharkhand

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:38 pm Oct 28, 202405:38 pm

What's the story Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Bharatiya Janata Party's co-in-charge for the Jharkhand assembly elections, has expressed concerns over an alleged increase in the Muslim population in Jharkhand. He blamed infiltration for the rise, which he believes is causing a decline in the tribal population. "I ignited fire against infiltrators. Lord Hanuman had also set fire in Lanka," he said.

Population debate

Sarma questions reasons behind population increase

Questioning why the Muslim population was rising, Sarma said it couldn't be just because families were big. "Not every Muslim is an infiltrator but how is the population of Muslims increasing every 5 years? Is a family giving birth to 10-12 children?" he asked. He said the BJP's priority was to remove infiltrators from Santhal Pargana and ensure justice for women.

NRC proposal

Sarma proposes NRC implementation in Santhal Pargana

Sarma also revealed plans to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Santhal Pargana, if the BJP comes to power after elections. He cited an internal letter of Jharkhand government which said intruders get training at Madrasas and get Aadhar cards. The assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held on November 13 and November 20.

Population concern

BJP MP Dubey echoes Sarma's concerns

BJP MP from Godda, Nishikant Dubey, also echoed Sarma's concerns about the rising Muslim population in Jharkhand, dubbing it a "national issue." Dubey claimed that 11% of Muslims in Santhal Pargana are "Bangladeshi infiltrators." He said since 1951, the Muslim population has increased from 9% to 24% nationwide, with a significant rise in Santhal Pargana.

Political criticism

Dubey criticizes Congress and JMM for ignoring issue

Dubey slammed the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for overlooking this matter because of vote bank politics. He also alleged that several women contesting Lok Sabha Elections under Adivasi quota were married to Muslim men. Dubey accused Congress and JMM of conspiring to merge Santhal Pargana with Bangladesh for electoral gains.