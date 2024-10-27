Pandey joined JD(U) ahead of Bihar bypolls

Cricketer Ishan Kishan's father joins JD(U) ahead of Bihar bypolls

What's the story Pranav Pandey, the father of Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan, has joined the Janata Dal (United) in Patna. He was formally welcomed into the party by its national working president and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha. Speaking about his commitment to JD(U), Pandey said, "I am a soldier of the party and will work dedicatedly to strengthen it."

Pandey's association expected to strengthen JD(U) in Magadh

Jha emphasized that Pandey's decision to join was motivated by his faith in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He also expressed hope that this new association would strengthen the party's presence, particularly in Bihar's Magadh region. This development comes as Bihar prepares for bypolls on November 13 for four assembly seats: Ramgarh, Tarari, Belaganj, and Imamganj. The results will be declared on November 23.

