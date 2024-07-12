In short Simplifying... In short Lightning strikes across several districts in Bihar have resulted in 25 deaths and 39 injuries, bringing the total death toll in July to 50.

What's the story Lightning strikes across several districts of Bihar within a 24-hour span have led to the death of 25 people and injuries to 39 others. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences on Friday and directed officials to provide each victim's family with ₹4 lakh as compensation. He also urged residents to stay indoors during rain and thunderstorms.

Widespread impact

Fatalities spread across multiple districts

The fatalities were spread across several districts: Madhubani reported five deaths, Aurangabad four, Supaul and Nalanda three each, Lakhisarai and Patna two each, while Begusarai, Jamui, Gopalganj, Rohtas, Samastipur and Purnea reported one death each. The Bihar State Disaster Management Authority stated that the total number of deaths due to lightning strikes in July alone is 50. However, they noted that the unofficial figure could be higher.

Weather alert

Weather warnings

The SDMA has issued a warning for the next few days as heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning strikes are expected to continue. The India Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning in many areas including Patna on Friday. An "orange alert" has been issued for Kishanganj and Araria districts.