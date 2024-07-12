In short Simplifying... In short India's largest transshipment port, Vizhinjam, has been inaugurated and is set to become a global hub for trade and tourism.

India's largest transshipment port, Vizhinjam, welcomes mothership: What this means

By Chanshimla Varah 03:34 pm Jul 12, 202403:34 pm

What's the story Defying naysayers' predictions that the Vizhinjam Port in Kerala would not be operational by 2025, the first container ship, "San Fernando," landed at the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Thursday at 7:00am. The ship will now use the port services to offload about 2,000 containers and transport 400 containers within the vessel. The first phase is projected to be fully completed by September, and the second, third, and fourth phases by 2028. Here's what the port will mean to the nation:

Vijayan inaugurates port

State chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who inagurated the port, called it a long-cherished dream that has become a reality. The port is owned by the Kerala government and will be operated by the Adani Group for a period of 40 years. The total investment for the port is ₹8,867 crore, with the state government and the central government allocating ₹5,595 crore and ₹818 crore, respectively. Adani Group reportedly invested ₹4,500 crore for the first phase of the project.

Construction began in 2019

Since the construction of the port began in 2019, the project has already created more than 2,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ), said this number will increase in the coming years. "And, now, with these wide-ranging developments, we will create more than 5,500 additional direct and indirect employment opportunities right here in Vizhinjam," Karan, who is the son of billionaire Gautam Adani, said.

Vizhinjam is located 10 nautical miles from international maritime route

The location of the port is also worth taking into consideration. Vizhinjam is strategically placed just 10 nautical miles from the main international maritime route connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf, and the Far East, giving it inherent locational advantages that will position it for success as a worldwide transshipment hub. Its proximity to the East-West axis, which accounts for a significant portion of global marine traffic, also allows for easy access without deviation for the enormous vessels.

Vizhinjam Port: A gateway for trade and tourism

In addition to its commercial significance, Vizhinjam is known for its scenic beauty and potential for tourism. The nearby Kovalam beach is a famous tourist destination. "We are...focusing on ancillary developments in the immediate neighbourhood - including a modern fishing harbour, bunkering facilities, an outer ring road to serve the area, a seafood park, cruise tourism facilities and an industrial corridor," Karan said.

Port will also be a global bunkering hub

Karan announced last year that the port would also serve as a global bunkering hub, offering clean, green fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia. Currently, the major transshipment hubs are the ports of Singapore, Shanghai, Busan, and Jebel Ali near Dubai. India will now be in the game with the Vizhinjam port. With a natural draft of 18 meters, Vizhinjam will soon be able to dock some of the largest container ships in the world.