After bail by SC, Delhi court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody
The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until July 25 in a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. This decision was made shortly after the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail in a separate money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Both cases are connected to alleged irregularities in the now-defunct Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.
Kejriwal's arrests and bail status amid legal proceedings
The Supreme Court earlier granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the ED case, saying the he "suffered incarceration of 90 days." The apex court also referred Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest by the ED to a larger bench. "Given that the right to life is concerned and since the matter is referred to a larger bench, we direct Arvind Kejriwal to be released on interim bail," Justice Sanjiv Khanna said. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21.
Kejriwal's ongoing legal battle and Supreme Court involvement
The Supreme Court last granted Kejriwal interim bail on May 10 for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections. He was granted bail again by a Delhi trial court on June 20, but the ED contested it, leading the Delhi High Court to impose an interim stay on June 21 and a detailed stay on June 25. Five days later, he was arrested by the CBI in the same case.
Kejriwal's detention and future court hearings
Kejriwal has been detained in Tihar Jail since his arrest by the CBI on June 25 under the Prevention of Corruption Act, related to the same liquor policy case. He has challenged his arrest by the CBI in the Delhi High Court and filed a bail application. Both matters are scheduled for hearing on July 17.