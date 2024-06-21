In brief Simplifying... In brief Sunita, a supporter of Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, criticized the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) challenge to Kejriwal's bail, likening their actions to treating him like a terrorist.

Sunita Kejriwal criticizes ED's actions

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:50 pm Jun 21, 202403:50 pm

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, on Friday criticized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for challenging her husband's bail order before it was officially uploaded on the trial court's website. She said her husband is being treated as if he is a "terrorist." Speaking in South Delhi's Bhogal, where Delhi Minister Atishi began an indefinite hunger strike to get more water from Haryana, Sunita accused the central government of running a dictatorship.

Political accusations

Kejriwal accuses central government of dictatorship

She said the dictatorship in the country has crossed all limits. "Even before Kejriwal's bail order was uploaded, ED reached the high court. They are behaving as if he is a terrorist," she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Sunita also expressed solidarity with Atishi and her indefinite fast amid Delhi's water crisis.

Water crisis

AAP MP blames BJP for Delhi's water crisis

Sunita also read out a message from CM Kejriwal—who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. "CM Arvind Kejriwal says that he is pained to see on TV the suffering of the people of Delhi. He hopes that Atishi's penance will be successful and the public will get some relief," she said.

Political slugfest

Delhi longing for water because of BJP's cruelty: Sanjay Singh

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed the people of Delhi have been longing for water because of the Bharatiya Janata Party's cruelty. " It's a belief in every religion that giving water is a virtuous act...people of Delhi are longing for water because of the BJP's cruelty. Delhi water comes through Haryana...Haryana gets water from Punjab. The Punjab government says that we won't stop Haryana's water supply. However, the BJP government in Haryana isn't doing the same," he said.

Excise policy case

Delhi HC stays Kejriwal's bail

Separately, in a big setback for CM Kejriwal, the Delhi High Court on Friday paused a lower court's order granting him bail in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. The ED had challenged the trial court's bail order. A vacation bench paused the trial court's proceedings, saying, "Stay till the High Court takes up the matter. No proceedings to commence before the trial court (Rouse Avenue) till the Delhi High Court hears the case."