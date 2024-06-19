In brief Simplifying... In brief Delhi's water crisis has escalated, with the city's water resources minister, Atishi, blaming Haryana for not releasing enough water.

Despite Delhi's population being similar to Haryana's, it receives only 1,050 million gallons per day (MGD) compared to Haryana's 6,500 MGD.

Amidst ongoing protests, Haryana officials have stated they are unable to provide additional water, leading to accusations of mismanagement from both sides. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Haryana CM Saini blames Arvind Kejriwal for water crisis in the national capital

Haryana CM Saini blames Arvind Kejriwal for Delhi water crisis

By Chanshimla Varah 05:50 pm Jun 19, 202405:50 pm

What's the story Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has pointed fingers at his Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal, for the ongoing water crisis in the national capital. Saini stated that despite Haryana supplying water to Delhi, the latter's government has failed to streamline its distribution system. He further accused Kejriwal of misleading people and prioritizing corruption over resolving the water issue.

Counterclaim

Delhi government counters Haryana's accusations

For weeks now, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has blamed Haryana for releasing less water to the capital. On Wednesday, Delhi's water resources minister, Atishi, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention in the crisis. She threatened an indefinite fast if the issue remains unresolved by Friday. She stated that, despite having a population comparable to Haryana, Delhi only receives 1,050 MGD (million gallons per day) of water compared to Haryana's 6,500 MGD.

Supply constraints

Haryana unable to provide additional water, claims official

"On June 18, Haryana only released 513 MGD water against 613 MGD leading to 100 MGD shortfall of water in Delhi," Atishi added. According to Delhi's economic survey, the city's estimated water consumption is 1,290 MGD, with a peak water supply target of 1,000 MGD. Delhi has been experiencing a water supply shortfall for the past two weeks, owing mostly to a raw water shortage. Delhi relies on neighboring states to meet 86.5% of its raw water demands.

Ongoing protests

Protests and accusations continue amidst water crisis

On Tuesday, a team of senior officials from Delhi met with Haryana's principal secretary (water resources) to discuss the crisis. However, they were informed that Haryana could not provide any additional water resources. A senior official stated, "As of now, Haryana is not in a position to share additional water." The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the Haryana administration gave more than 17% extra water to Delhi and accused Atishi of blaming the neighboring state to conceal her own shortcomings.