In brief Simplifying... In brief MP Abdulla, affiliated with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, was stopped and questioned by CISF personnel while entering the Parliament House Estate, an incident he described as "unprecedented misbehavior".

This follows a security change in May when CISF took over Parliament security from PSS and Delhi Police due to a breach last year.

Abdulla has called for action against the personnel involved, stating MPs should be allowed entry without question and any engagements should only be disclosed to the Rajya Sabha Chairman. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

MP reports "misbehavior" by CISF personnel

'Stopped, questioned' by CISF at Parliament: MP writes to Dhankhar

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:35 pm Jun 19, 202403:35 pm

What's the story Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha MP MM Abdulla was allegedly "stopped" and "questioned" by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel when he was on a routine visit to Parliament premises on Tuesday. The MP wrote a letter to Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday, accusing CISF personnel of "questioning" his "purpose of visit" to Parliament. "Such an unprecedented misbehavior has never happened earlie," Abdulla said in his letter.

Incident unfolded

MP Abdulla stopped at Parliament entry

The incident occurred around 2.40 pm on Tuesday, as Abdulla—affiliated with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam—was entering the Parliament House Estate in a Parliament Provided Ferry Vehicle (Battery Buggy). He was stopped by CISF personnel before the boom barrier at TKR-II and questioned about his visit's purpose and destination within the premises. Abdulla noted in his letter, "Such an unprecedented misbehavior has never happened earlier while the PSS (Parliament Security Service) was in charge of security."

Security change

CISF took over Parliament security in May

The CISF took over security arrangements at the Parliament from PSS and Delhi Police in May this year. This change was prompted by a security breach in December last year when two individuals jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, releasing coloured gas from smuggled canisters. "I am still unable to comprehend the manner in which I was questioned today by the CISF personnel and the incident has deeply affected me," Abdulla wrote.

Action sought

MP Abdulla calls for action against "Erring personnel"

Abdulla said in his letter that the MPs should be allowed to enter the Parliament without any official engagements. He said, "Even if I have any engagements, I am liable to disclose it to and answerable only to my Chairman, who is the custodian of the Rajya Sabha." The MP has asked Chairman Dhankhar to take cognizance of this incident and take action against the "erring personnel."