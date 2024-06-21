In brief Simplifying... In brief Delhi and its surrounding areas experienced a drop in temperature due to showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds, providing relief from the ongoing heatwave.

Despite this, the Indian Meteorological Department warns of persistent heatwave conditions in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and the Jammu division.

However, the Southwest Monsoon is expected to bring further relief to Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal in the coming days. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Relief from heatwave as Delhi receives rainfall

Showers in Delhi-NCR bring down temperature, bring respite from heatwave

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:21 pm Jun 21, 202403:21 pm

What's the story Delhi and its neighboring regions experienced light rainfall on Friday, offering a break from the intense heatwave that had been affecting the national capital region for over a month. Residents expressed their relief on social media platforms with comments like "Finally, Delhi Rains" and "Finally.. First rains in Delhi. What a heatwave it has been." The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted this weather change in its early morning bulletin.

Weather forecast

IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds

The IMD's forecast included rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds with speeds of 30-50km/h in many parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas. The department also projected temperatures between 40 and 29 degrees Celsius for the day. However, it warned that heatwave conditions are likely to persist in isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh for the next three days. Heavy rainfall is also expected for Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh over the next few days.

Twitter Post

Watch: Rains bring down the temperature in Delhi

Twitter Post

Friday rains provide respite from heat

Health measures

Delhi residents affected by heatwave

The national capital had been experiencing temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius since May 12, with 16 days surpassing 45 degrees Celsius. There has been a surge in the cases of heatstroke and heat exhaustion in Delhi hospitals amid the extreme weather. In response to this, Union Health Minister JP Nadda had directed central government hospitals to prioritize admitting patients with heat stroke and start special heatwave units.

Ongoing heatwave

Heatwave conditions continue in parts of India

Despite the relief brought by the rain, the IMD warned that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are still prevailing in parts of Uttar Pradesh, south Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and pockets of Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and the Jammu division. However, the Southwest Monsoon is expected to advance into some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and more parts of West Bengal within the next two to three days.