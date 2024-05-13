Next Article

IMD predicts fresh heatwave over Northwest India from May 16

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:17 pm May 13, 202412:17 pm

What's the story The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Monday, predicted that a fresh heatwave would sweep across northwest India starting Thursday. The regions expected to be affected include West Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, and South Haryana. Additionally, the weather department anticipates hot and humid conditions in Saurashtra and Kutch for the subsequent four days. Isolated areas in Chandigarh and the national capital are also forecasted to experience this heatwave.

Heat records

Record temperatures recorded across various regions

On May 12, Hoshangabad in West Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest temperature at 43.2 degrees Celsius. Other areas such as Malegaon in Madhya Maharashtra and Barmer in West Rajasthan also experienced high temperatures, reaching 42.6 and 42.4 degrees Celsius respectively. Surendranagar in Saurashtra, Kutch, Damoh in East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha in Amraoti reported temperatures of 41.8 degrees Celsius while Ahmedabad and Kota followed closely at 41.7 degrees Celsius.

Election forecast

Heatwave unlikely to affect fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections

Despite the escalating temperatures, the IMD has not expressed any significant concerns regarding the heatwave's impact on the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Election Commission of India stated, "The weather forecast indicates that the Parliamentary Constituencies going for polls are likely to experience normal to below normal temperatures (-2degrees) and there will be no heat wave-like conditions in these areas on the polling day."

Information

Wet spell predicted amidst heatwave

In contrast to the high-temperature predictions, the IMD also forecasts a wet spell with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over East and Central India until May 14. This wet spell is expected to extend over South Peninsular India until May 16.