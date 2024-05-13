Next Article

CBSE announces Class 12 board exam results

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:47 am May 13, 202411:47 am

What's the story The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of the Class 12 board exams on Monday. Students can view their scores on the official websites cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE Class 12 results link are also available at results.digilocker.gov.in and umang.gov.in.

Exam details

Digital documents to be available immediately: CBSE

While announcing the results, a statement from the board said, "CBSE will provide digital academic documents including mark-sheet cum certificates, migration certificates and skill certificates (wherever applicable) through its own digital academic repository "Parinam Manjusha" immediately after the declaration of result." Approximately 39 lakh students registered for the CBSE Board Exam 2024 for classes 10 and 12 nationwide in 2024.

Pass %

Girls outshine boys

The pass percentage in Class 12 exam increased from 87.33% in 2023 to 87.98% cent in 2024, according to the Indian Express. Over 24,000 candidates scored above 95% and over 1.16 lakh above 90%, the Times of India said. Separately, over 1.22 lakh students have been placed in compartment, a marginal decrease from last year. This year, girls have outshined boys by over 6.40 percentage points, and over 91% girls have passed the CBSE Class 12 exams, reports added.

Passing criteria

Class 12th exam schedule

The CBSE Class 12th examinations were conducted from February 15 to April 2. The exams were held in a single shift running from 10:30am to 1:30pm. To pass the exams, students needed to achieve a minimum of 33% marks. Class 10th board results are also expected shortly.