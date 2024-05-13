Next Article

Fatal accident on Sambhal-Hasanpur road

UP: 3 killed, 17 injured in tractor-truck collision in Sambhal

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:00 am May 13, 202411:00 am

What's the story Three people were killed and 17 injured in an accident on the Sambhal-Hasanpur road in Uttar Pradesh. The incident, which took place near Deep Pur Tanda under the jurisdiction of the Rajpura police station, involved a collision between a tractor-trolley and a container truck. The victims were returning from a funeral when the tragedy struck on Sunday night.

Casualties update

Victims identified, injured hospitalized

The deceased have been identified as Ghasi Ram, 60, Mahipal, 55, and Gumani, 40. Following the tragic incident on Sunday night, the seventeen injured peopletaken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The truck driver involved in the collision reportedly fled the scene. Efforts are on to nab the errant driver, reports said.

Official statement

Victims returning after attending funeral

District Magistrate Manish Bansal confirmed the accident, stating it occurred around 11:00pm on Sunday. He added that the victims were residents of Lakhanpur village. They had been returning from Anupshahr in Bulandshahr district after attending a funeral when the fatal collision took place.

