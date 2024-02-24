22 killed, several injured in tractor-trolley mishap in UP's Kasganj

UP: Children among 22 killed in tractor-trolley mishap in Kasganj

What's the story At least 22 individuals reportedly lost their lives in the Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh (UP) after a tractor-trolley carrying villagers fell into a pond on Saturday. The victims, mainly women and children, were reportedly on their way to take a holy dip in the Ganga River on the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima when the accident happened.

According to the Hindustan Times, Inspector-General (Aligarh range) Shalabh Mathur revealed that the driver of the tractor lost control while trying to avoid a collision with a car on the road. Amid this, the tractor trolley overturned into a pond filled with mud-laden water. Meanwhile, all the survivors have been rushed to the district hospital in Kasganj.

Kasganj District Magistrate Sudha Verma stated that there were roughly 30 individuals on the tractor at the time of the incident, as per India Today. "Some devotees from Etah were traveling to Kasganj this morning when the trolley overturned. Some 25-30 people were seated in the trolley when the accident took place. The villagers rescued the victims," added Verma.

Reacting to the news, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to X (formerly Twitter) and extended condolences to the victims' families. "District administration officials have been instructed to provide proper free treatment to all the injured," added Adityanath. Furthermore, the CM announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured.

