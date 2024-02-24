The recruitment exam was conducted on February 17 and 18

By Chanshimla Varah 03:14 pm Feb 24, 202403:14 pm

What's the story The Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment exam has been canceled due to a paper leak. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that a re-examination will take place within the next six months, though specific dates have not yet been revealed. The development came after the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) sought representation from aspirants who appeared for the examination along with relevant proofs and evidence. The recruitment exam was conducted on February 17 and 18.

Next Article

Official order

Nearly 48 lakh candidates applied for 60,244 constable posts

In addition, the UP government has issued an order to investigate the alleged irregularities and rigging in the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) examination at the government level. "Candidates can complain till 27th February. Before this, the Police Recruitment Board is also investigating the alleged rigging in the constable recruitment examination," the order said. Nearly 48 lakh candidates had applied for 60,244 constable posts.

Celebrations

Celebrations at Eco Garden in Lucknow

Following the announcement that the exam had been canceled, aspirants were seen celebrating at the Eco Garden in Lucknow. They had been protesting for a re-exam for the past five days. Candidates had alleged that the paper was available at a price between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 2 lakh. Many others also claimed that candidates had 8-12 hours before the commencement of the exam.

Twitter Post

Candidates in Lucknow celebrate cancelation of exam

Arrests

244 people arrested or detained so far

So far, 244 people have been arrested or detained by the police for allegedly using or intending to use unfair techniques in the exam. These arrests and detentions were carried out by both district police and Special Task Force (STF) troops, with assistance from local intelligence. "The arrested or detained accused are being interrogated. People and gangs involved in adopting unfair means...will be caught, and strict action will be taken against them," Uttar Pradesh police chief Prashant Kumar said.