Step toward UCC: Assam repeals Muslim Marriage Act

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:22 pm Feb 24, 202412:22 pm

What's the story In a major step toward the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Assam Cabinet repealed the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1935, on Friday. The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. With this, all matters related to Muslim divorces and marriages would now fall under the Special Marriages Act.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The state government said that under the Act, registration of marriages and divorces isn't mandatory. It also stated that the registration system is informal, providing plenty of room for noncompliance with regulations. The new move, according to the government, will prevent child marriages in the state. Furthermore, citing the reason for repealing the law, the Assam government stated that it is an obsolete pre-Independence British Act for the then Province of Assam.

Sarma's reaction

Here's how Sarma reacted to Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act

Following the move, Sarma took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, "On 23.22024, the Assam cabinet made a significant decision to repeal the age-old Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act." "This act contained provisions allowing marriage registration even if the bride and groom had not reached the legal ages of 18 and 21, as required by law," he added. Reportedly, Muslims constitute roughly 34% of Assam's total population.

What Next?

Assam is moving toward UCC: Mallabarua

State minister Jayanta Mallabarua called it a step towards ensuring UCC and confirmed that the District Commissioner and the District Registrar will register Muslim marriages and divorces from now on. Mallabarua also announced that the 94 Muslim registrars operating under the Act would be discharged from their duties with a one-time compensation of Rs. 2 lakh for each individual.

UCC

State's tribal communities will be exempt from UCC

Since becoming the state's chief minister, Sarma's main promise to the people of Assam has been to bring the UCC. The state's tribal communities, however, will be exempt from the UCC. Earlier this month, he stated that polygamy will also be banned in the state. He has frequently stated that, after Uttarakhand and Gujarat, Assam will be the next state to implement the UCC.

What's UCC

All you need to know about UCC

The UCC aims to enforce a uniform legal framework for all Indian citizens. Every religion in the country presently has its own set of rules that it follows regarding matters like adoption, marriage, divorce, and succession. The Indian Constitution's Article 44 says that "the state shall endeavor to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India" irrespective of caste, color, and creed. At the same time, there is religious freedom for individuals.