Assam on alert as Bhutan prepares to release excess water

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 14, 2023 | 01:19 pm 2 min read

Assam CM asks officials to stay alert ahead of Bhutan releasing water from dam

All Assam districts bordering Bhutan are on high alert after the neighboring country informed the state government regarding its decision to release excess water from the Kurichhu Hydropower Plant on Friday. Providing details on the matter, state Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the district administrations to remain vigilant.

Why does this story matter?

Assam, with its large network of rivers, is vulnerable to natural disasters such as floods due to its geographical and topographical location. During monsoon season, the state is flooded almost every year. The recent monsoon brought severe rains to the Northeastern state, causing devastating floods and affecting around 4.88 lakh people. Bhutan's release of water may aggravate the flood-ravaged state, which is still recuperating.

Sarma urges officials to be on alert amid water release

Taking to Twitter, the Assam chief minister informed, "The Royal Government of Bhutan has informed us that tonight there will be an excess release of water from the Kurichu Dam." "We have alerted our district administrations to remain vigilant and assist the people in every possible way in case the water breaches the Beki and Manas rivers," Sarma added.

Twitter post by Sarma

Details on Kurichhu Dam releasing excess water

The Druk Green Power Corporation Limited (DGPC), which operates the Kurichhu project in eastern Bhutan, announced in a release that it will be carrying out a reservoir scouring of the Kurichhu Hydropower Plant on Friday. "In doing so, they will release the water stored in the reservoir between midnight and 9:00am in a controlled manner," Deccan Herald quoted the DGPC's statement as saying.

Know about worst flood-hit Assam districts

In June, the devastating flood affected nearly half a million people across 19 Assam districts. Dhubri, Dhemaji, Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, and Kamrup were among the worst-hit districts, according to reports. Reports also suggested that close to 10,782 hectares of cropland were submerged under the flood water, destroying large amounts of agricultural products as well.

Delhi feeling monsoon's wrath: Further details

Separately, Delhi has also been facing the wrath of the monsoon, with the water level in the Yamuna River at the national capital's Old Railway Bridge reaching an all-time high of 208.5m on Wednesday. The substantial downpours over the weekend left several areas in Delhi flooded, and nearly 40,000 people from low-lying areas were displaced due to the rising water levels.

