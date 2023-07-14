Modi becomes first Indian PM to receive France's highest award

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 14, 2023 | 10:58 am 3 min read

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the prestigious Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, the highest award in military or civilian orders in France, by French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday. Notably, Modi is the first Indian prime minister to receive this prestigious recognition. The award was established by former French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802.

Why does this story matter?

Modi is on a two-day visit to France, during which he is set to hold wide-ranging talks with President Macron and join him for the French National Day or Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honor on Friday. The Indian PM's two-day trip, which began on Thursday, includes numerous engagements with the French leadership, CEOs, the Indian diaspora, and other prominent personalities.

Warm gesture embodying spirit of partnership: MEA official

Sharing visuals of the award ceremony that took place at Macron's Elysee Palace residence, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to Twitter and wrote, "A warm gesture embodying the spirit of partnership." "PM Narendra Modi conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France by President Emmanuel Macron," he added.

Other key personalities conferred with France's highest award

In the past few years, a handful of leaders and eminent personalities from across the world have received the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor. Some of these include the then Prince of Wales, King Charles III; the former South African President, Nelson Mandela; the former Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Boutros Boutros-Ghali; and the former German Chancellor, Angela Merkel.

Know about Modi's first day in Paris

On Thursday, PM Modi was received with a grand red-carpet welcome as he arrived in Paris. President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron also hosted a dinner for the Indian PM at the Elysee Palace. Later, he met with his French counterpart, Elisabeth Borne, and discussed expanding cooperation in various sectors, including the economy, commerce, energy, environment, and digital public infrastructure, among others.

India's UPI to be used in France, announces Modi

He also addressed the Indian diaspora at La Seine Musicale in Paris and announced that India and France have agreed to enable the use of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in France. In his speech, the PM emphasized India's fast-paced development and stated that the rest of the world is moving toward a new order and India's strength and role are also changing rapidly.

Other key takeaways from Modi's address in Paris

As per ANI, Modi also announced five-year-long post-study work visas for Indian students doing masters in France and the opening of a new Indian consulate in Marseille. While calling the people-to-people connection a critical foundation of the India-France partnership, the PM asked the Indian diaspora to invest in India. He noted that global experts are recognizing the country's attractiveness as an investment destination.

