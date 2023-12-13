Diya Kumari: The rise of Rajasthan princess in politics

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday named Bhajanlal Sharma, a first-time MLA, as the chief minister of Rajasthan. It also chose Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa as the deputy chief ministers. While Sharma's name came as a surprise, Kumari's selection was arguably the least unexpected of all the announcements as she was a leading contender for the CM position. She is also regarded as a rising star in Rajasthani politics, having eschewed the luxury of the palace for politics.

Kumari's education, royal background

Princess Kumari (52) hails from the royal family of Jaipur and is the granddaughter of Man Singh II, the last ruling Maharaja of Jaipur. Her father, Sawai Bhawani Singh, was a lieutenant colonel in the Indian Army who earned distinction in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war for leading the Para Commandos of the 10th Parachute Regiment. Kumari graduated from London with a diploma in fine arts and design skills.

Social work earned her 'daughter of Jaipur' name

Aside from politics, Kumari has been involved in social work for many years, due to which she is often regarded as the "daughter of Jaipur" and the "princess who walks on the streets." Currently, she is involved with numerous NGOs, such as the Eye Bank Society of Rajasthan and Rays, an organization supporting HIV+ children. In 2019, she was also elected as a member of the National Tiger Conservation.

Kumari's rise in BJP and Rajasthan politics

Kumari joined the BJP in 2013, with ex-Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje playing a crucial role in her political debut. She joined the saffron brigade at a rally attended by Narendra Modi, who was the Gujarat CM at the time. Subsequently, she triumphed in the Sawai Madhopur assembly seat during her first election, defeating seasoned opponents. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she won the Rajsamand seat with over 5.51 lakh votes. In recent elections, she emerged victorious from Vidhyadhar Nagar.

Comparisons with Raje and political growth

Kumari has often been compared to BJP veteran Raje, although their relationship has been strained since 2016. It happened over a dispute involving the sealing of Rajmahal Palace hotel gates by the Raje-led state government during an anti-encroachment drive. Despite this, she has focused on her political career, becoming a general secretary in the party's state executive. Kumari also reportedly led several campaigns against the Congress government. She is a strong advocate of women's empowerment.