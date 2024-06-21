In brief Simplifying... In brief The UGC-NET exam paper leak on the darknet has led to the cancellation of the exam, confirmed by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The incident sparked student protests, as they had previously flagged potential leaks.

The Ministry of Education plans to conduct a fresh UGC-NET exam, with new dates to be announced soon.

CBI investigates UGC-NET exam paper leak

UGC-NET exam paper leaked, sold on darknet: Report

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:10 pm Jun 21, 202403:10 pm

What's the story The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test question paper, held on Tuesday, was leaked 48 hours in advance and sold on the dark web and encrypted social media platforms for ₹6 lakh, according to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources, NDTV reported. Amid ongoing criticism over the NEET-UG test, the Ministry of Education (MoE) on Wednesday evening voided the NET exam, citing input from a federal anti-cybercrime unit. The leak's source, however, remains unclear.

Joint investigation

CBI collaborates with NTA to investigate exam leak

The CBI is working in tandem with the National Testing Agency (NTA) to probe the exam leak. The role of coaching centers across several states is also under examination. An FIR has been filed by the CBI against unidentified people, based on a complaint from the ministry indicating "prima facie that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised."

Official confirmation

Education Minister confirms UGC-NET exam paper leak

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan confirmed the leak of the UGC-NET exam paper on "darknet" at a press conference. "Soon after it was clear that the UGC-NET question paper on darknet matches the original question paper of UGC-NET, we decided to cancel the examination," Pradhan said. He added, "We take responsibility, have to rectify the system."

Student outrage

Student protests erupt following exam cancellation

Following the exam's cancellation, students across university campuses have been protesting, claiming they had flagged paper leaks days before but no action was taken. Students at Lucknow University alleged that at least one paper had been leaked and was available for just ₹5,000. This paper had reportedly been circulated via WhatsApp and Telegram groups from June 16.

Exam redo

UGC-NET exam to be conducted afresh: Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education has said that the the UGC-NET June session exam will be conducted afresh, with new dates to be announced soon. The UGC-NET exam determines eligibility for junior research fellowships, assistant professor appointments and admission to PhD programs in universities and colleges. Over 11 lakh students had registered for this year's exam conducted by the NTA on June 18.