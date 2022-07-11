Career

NTA declares 2022 JEE Main Session 1 results: Check here

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 11, 2022, 03:41 pm 2 min read

The 2022 JEE Main June Session 1 (Paper 1) results have been released by the NTA on its official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the much-awaited results of the 2022 Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 1 for Paper 1 on Monday. Candidates can check and download their JEE Main scorecard on the official website, i.e., jeemain.nta.nic.in. To recall, the NTA earlier published the provisional final answer key for the JEE Main Session 1 (Paper 1) for all test shifts on Wednesday.

Details Only Paper 1 results out; Paper 2 results still awaited

It is important to note that the NTA has released only the JEE Main Session 1 Paper 1 (BE and BTech) results. The results for Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) of Session 1 are still awaited. Notably, the NTA uses a normalization process based on percentile scores because the JEE Main is administered in multiple shifts and each shift has a different difficulty level.

Download Online Steps to download results from official website

Step 1: Students must first visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Download Score Card of JEE(Main) Session 1_Paper 1" option. Step 3: Now, a new page will appear on the screen. Step 4: After entering the login credentials, click on "Submit." Step 5: The JEE Main scorecard will then appear on the screen that can be downloaded.

Toppers 14 students score 100 percentile in JEE Main Paper 1

Fourteen candidates scored a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main Session 1 Paper 1. They include Telangana's Jasti Yashwanth, Aniket Chattopadhyay, Rupesh Biyani, and Dheeraj Kurukunda; Andhra Pradesh's Koyyana Suhas, Penikalapati Ravi Kishore, and Polisetty Karthikeya; Haryana's Sarthak Maheshwari. Sneha Pareek (Assam), Kushagra Srivastava (Jharkhand), Mrinal Garg (Punjab), Navya (Rajasthan), Boya Haren Sathvik (Karnataka), and Saumitra Garg (Uttar Pradesh) are also among them.

Fact JEE Main Session 1 was held in 501 locations

Notably, if two or more aspirants receive identical JEE Main marks, a tie-breaking procedure will be used to determine the winner. The AIR 1 will be declared by the NTA after the announcement of results for Session 2—scheduled for July 21-30. Over a lakh applicants enrolled for the JEE Main Session 1, which was held in 501 locations across India and 22 cities abroad.