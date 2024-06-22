CNG prices hiked in Delhi-NCR, other cities
The government has increased the price of compressed natural gas (CNG), effective from 6:00am on Saturday, June 22. In Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), CNG will now be one rupee costlier. This increase would also affect CNG retail pricing in various cities across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan. However, Gurugram, Karnal, and Kaithal have not experienced any change in their CNG prices.
Revised CNG rates in New Delhi and NCR
With the price increase, CNG will now be sold in the national capital for ₹75.09 per kg, instead of ₹74.09 per kg. Similarly, for Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, the updated CNG rates stand at ₹79.70 per kg, up from the earlier price of ₹78.70 per kg. CNG price in Ajmer, Pali, and Rajsamand in Rajasthan has also increased by one rupee. CNG will be sold in these areas for ₹82.94 per kg instead of ₹81.94 per kg.
CNG price rate in UP, Haryana cities
CNG prices have also increased in Rewari of Haryana, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Shamli of Uttar Pradesh. The CNG price in Rewari will now be available for ₹79.70 per kg instead of the previous ₹78.70 per kg. Likewise, in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Shamli of Uttar Pradesh, the price has increased from ₹79.08 to ₹80.08 per kg.