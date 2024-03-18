Next Article

Superfast Sabarmati-Agra train derails in Ajmer

Rajasthan: 4 coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derail in Ajmer

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:05 pm Mar 18, 202412:05 pm

What's the story Several passengers suffered injuries after the engine and at least four coaches of the Sabarmati Superfast Express derailed after colliding with a goods train in Rajasthan's Ajmer in the early hours of Monday. The incident took place near the Madar Railway Station at 1:04am when train number 12548, Sabarmati-Agra Cantt Superfast Express, crashed into the goods train. According to railway officials, the loco pilot applied emergency brakes but couldn't prevent the crash.

Visuals of derailed Sabarmati-Agra superfast train

Railway's response

Railway official provide details on incident

Providing further details regarding Monday morning's collision, North Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Shashi Kiran confirmed that there was no loss of life in the accident. "Taking immediate action, railway officials have reached the accident site and the accident relief train has reached Madar and track restoration work is being done," the top railway official said in a video message on X (formerly Twitter).

Helpline setup

Helpdesk set up at Ajmer station amid derailing

Kiran added that the North Western Railway has set up a helpdesk at the Ajmer railway station and released a helpline number—0145-2429642—for relatives of the passengers traveling on the train. Speaking about the disruption caused by Monday's accident, the railway official added, "Six trains have been canceled and two trains have been diverted to other routes."

June 2023

10 months to Odisha's Balasore

Monday's development comes almost 10 months after the tragic triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore district in June 2023. To recall, the crash involved two passenger trains moving in opposite directions near Bahanaga Bazar station and a stationary goods train. The collision left almost 300 people dead and over 900 others injured, after which the Indian Railways launched an investigation into the matter.