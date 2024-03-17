Next Article

Several Hindu refugees from Pakistan granted Indian Citizenship in Ahmedabad

By Snehadri Sarkar 06:25 pm Mar 17, 202406:25 pm

What's the story Days after the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 18 Hindu refugees from Pakistan—long-term residents of Gujarat's Ahmedabad—have been granted Indian citizenship. The documentation process reportedly happened during a special event held at a refugee camp on Saturday, with Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi in attendance. So far, 1,167 Hindu refugees from Pakistan residing in Ahmedabad district have been granted Indian citizenship, an official release said.

Sanghavi's appeal

Participate in India's development journey: Sanghavi to beneficiaries

The camp was organized at the district collector's office. At the event, Sanghavi said, "It is expected that all of you will be determined to participate in the development journey of the country." Furthermore, the Gujarat minister also reiterated the commitment of the Centre and state governments to incorporate all citizens into the mainstream of society.

CAA implementation

Know about implementation of CAA

On March 11, the Indian government announced the implementation of the CAA. The law grants citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. The government's goal is to grant Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians from these countries. Before the CAA, India's citizenship law didn't include religion when determining eligibility for an Indian passport.

Concerns raised

US closely monitoring CAA's implementation in India

On Thursday, the United States (US) voiced concerns over the CAA and said it was closely monitoring its implementation. In a daily briefing, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "We are closely monitoring how this act will be implemented." "Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law for all communities are fundamental democratic principles," the spokesperson added.

Jaishankar's response

On US's remarks on CAA, Jaishankar cites 'number of examples'

Amid criticism regarding the CAA from the US, Indian External Affairs Minister (MEA) S Jaishankar said on Saturday that it is important to put it in the context of the Partition. He said that during Partition, India's leaders promised Pakistani minorities they would be welcomed in India. "The leadership of this country has promised to these minorities that if you have a problem, you are welcome to come to India. The leadership thereafter didn't deliver on the promise," he said.