Speeding car runs over family asleep on footpath in Ahmedabad
A woman was killed while her husband and two children were injured after a speeding car ran over them when they were sleeping on a footpath in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said. After the incident, which took place around 12:30 am, the car driver fled leaving the vehicle behind, a traffic police official said.
The affected were daily wagers
The car driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle ran over the family of daily wagers sleeping on a footpath between Shivranjani and Nehru Nagar localities in Ahmedabad, and also hit a two-wheeler parked there, the traffic police official said. The woman who died in the accident has been identified as 38-year-old Santuben Babubhai.
CCTV footage reveals a rash car race
The husband, Babubhai, and two children were injured and rushed to a hospital for treatment, traffic police sub-inspector BB Vaghela said. CCTV footage of the accident has also come to light. It showed the car owner driving at a flash speed. It seems from the video that a race was happening between the two cars late at night.
Over nine e-memos have been registered against the car owner
The car owner has been identified as Shelaish Shah. There are over nine e-memos that have been registered against the owner of this car. Apparently, he has not paid a fine for any of these. One of the nine e-memos is for reckless driving in BRTS tracks. The incident raises several questions about where the police was since the city is under night curfew.