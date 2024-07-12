In short Simplifying... In short Probationary IAS officer Khedkar is under investigation for alleged misuse of power and misrepresentation of facts.

Initially posted in Pune, she was transferred after complaints of unauthorized use of government privileges.

Further, her UPSC candidature is being questioned over her claim of OBC status and multiple disabilities, which she refused to verify through medical tests.

Trainee IAS officer under investigation

Centre starts probe into row involving probationary IAS officer Khedkar

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:19 pm Jul 12, 202403:19 pm

What's the story Trainee Indian Administrative Services officer Pooja Khedkar is facing further scrutiny as the Centre has launched a probe into allegations against her regarding misuse of power and claims made in her UPSC application. Khedkar—from the 2023 IAS batch—initially drew attention for using a siren on her private Audi and demanding separate housing and a car, privileges not typically granted to junior officers. Now, more serious charges have emerged, questioning her selection process in the civil services.

Potential consequences

Officer Khedkar could face dismissal if found guilty

Manoj Dwivedi, additional secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), has initiated an investigation, expected to conclude in two weeks. Reports said if Khedkar is found guilty, she may face dismissal. Additionally, criminal charges could be pursued if allegations of concealing facts and misrepresentation are substantiated. On Thursday, in her first interaction with the media after allegations against her surfaced the office said that she is "not authorized" to discuss the matter.

Transfer

Khedkar's transfer sparks controversy

Khedkar, initially posted as an assistant collector in Pune, was transferred to Washim following a complaint from the Pune Collector to the state government's chief secretary. The complaint arose after she was caught using a siren and a "Government of Maharashtra" sticker on her private vehicle. Additionally, she used the office of Pune Additional Collector Ajay More in his absence, reportedly removing furniture and demanding letterheads and a VIP number plate, privileges not granted to trainees on a 24-month probation.

Candidature questioned

Khedkar's UPSC candidature under scrutiny

Reports indicate that her father, a retired administrative officer, had advocated for her demands to be met. Questions have also emerged regarding her claim of Other Backward Classes (OBC) status. The trainee also reportedly claimed multiple disabilities to obtain concessions in the UPSC selection process but refused mandatory medical tests to verify these claims. Separately, a new controversy has surfaced with an old video showing her mother threatening a group of men with a gun in her hand circulating online.