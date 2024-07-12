In short Simplifying... In short The Union Home Ministry has announced a 10% reservation for ex-Agniveers in future constable vacancies in CISF, offering age relaxations and exemptions from certain physical tests.

Indian government reserves constable roles for Agniveers

Good news for former Agniveers as CISF, BSF announce reservation

By Chanshimla Varah 02:25 pm Jul 12, 2024

What's the story In a bid to bolster its security forces, the Indian government has announced that 10% of constable roles in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Border Security Force (BSF) will be set aside for former Agniveers. This decision was outlined by CISF Director General Nina Singh and BSF Director General Nitin Agrawal on Thursday following parliamentary debates on the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

The Agnipath scheme, launched in June 2022, recruits individuals aged 17-and-a-half to 21 into the Army, Navy, and Air Force for short-term engagements. However, its implementation has ignited intense debates, with opposition parties like the Congress questioning the career prospects of the 75% of Agniveers not retained after their initial four-year term. Even Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allies such as the Lok Janshakti Party and Janata Dal (United) have called for a review of the scheme.

CISF and BSF prepare for ex-Agniveer recruitment

"The Union Home Ministry has taken a significant step toward integrating ex-Agniveers into our security forces," Singh stated in a TOI report. Under the new policy, 10% of all future constable vacancies in CISF will be reserved for ex-Agniveers, with exemptions from certain physical tests and age relaxations. The first batch will receive a five-year age relaxation, while subsequent batches will get three years.

BSF Director General highlights ex-Agniveers' value

Agrawal echoed Singh's sentiments about recruiting ex-Agniveers, stating, "They bring four years of invaluable experience. After brief conversion training, they will be deployed along our borders." "They got four years of experience. They are fully disciplined and trained personnel. This is very good for the BSF as we are getting trained soldiers. After short training, they will be deployed along the border," said BSF director general Agrawal.