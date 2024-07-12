In short Simplifying... In short The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, a decision hailed by AAP members as a blow to politically motivated cases.

However, the BJP maintains that the bail does not clear Kejriwal of corruption charges.

Amidst this, Kejriwal's arrest by the CBI and his bail application are set to be heard on July 17.

AAP celebrates Kejriwal's bail as victory

AAP's reaction after Supreme Court grants Kejriwal interim bail

By Chanshimla Varah 02:00 pm Jul 12, 2024

What's the story The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday hailed the Supreme Court's decision to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as a "victory of truth." Kejriwal was granted bail in a money laundering case linked to the liquor policy case, but he will remain in custody due to a separate case by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Kejriwal was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21; the CBI arrested him last month.

AAP accuses BJP of conspiracy, calls for case closure

Reacting to the ruling, AAP General Secretary Sandeep Pathak called it historic and urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not to waste public time with what he described as politically motivated cases. Likewise, Delhi Minister Atishi claimed that the judgement proves the investigation into the "fake excise" scam is a BJP conspiracy. "When the Rouse Avenue [trial] court gave bail to Arvind Kejriwal, it made it clear that the ED does not have any evidence against Kejriwal," Atishi stated.

Modi, whole country watching your dictatorship: Sanjay Singh

Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of filing false cases. "Modi, for how long will you keep the truth imprisoned by filing false cases? The whole country is watching your dictatorship. Be it...the Supreme Court, everyone believes that Kejriwal has been falsely implicated by ED," Singh wrote in a post on X.

BJP responds to AAP's celebration of Kejriwal's bail

The BJP also reacted to the SC's decision, with Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva stating that the interim bail does not absolve Kejriwal of corruption charges. "The matter is still under the consideration of the court," Sachdeva said. The Supreme Court last granted Kejriwal interim bail on May 10 for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections.

Delhi CM granted bail by trial court on June 20

He was granted bail again by a Delhi trial court on June 20, but the ED contested it, leading the Delhi High Court to impose an interim stay on June 21 and a detailed stay on June 25. Five days later, he was arrested by the CBI in the same case. Kejriwal has also challenged his arrest by the CBI in the Delhi High Court and filed a bail application. Both cases are due to be heard on July 17.