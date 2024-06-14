Delhi HC seeks police's stand on Bibhav Kumar's bail plea
The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the police regarding the regular bail application of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar. Kumar was arrested on May 18 for allegedly assaulting Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence on May 16. The court has requested a status report from the Delhi Police and scheduled the hearing for July 1.
Kumar's bail plea rejected twice, now in judicial custody
Kumar sought regular bail from the Delhi High Court on June 12 after he was denied bail by the Tis Hazari court on June 7 due to "grave and serious" charges. In her complaint on May 16, Maliwal alleged that Kumar "slapped" her "seven to eight times," "brutally dragged" her, and kicked her in the "chest, stomach, and pelvis area." A sessions court had also rejected his bail plea on May 27.
Kumar argues against further custody in plea
In his bail plea before the high court, Kumar argued that his further custody was unnecessary as all evidence had been collected by the investigating officer. The plea stated: "While passing the bail rejection order, the additional sessions judge failed to consider the fact that all the evidence in relation to the aforesaid FIR has been collected by the IO and has also recorded the statements of the witnesses. "The custody of the petitioner is not required," it said.