In brief Simplifying... In brief Bibhav Kumar, who was denied bail by the Tis Hazari court due to serious charges, has approached the Delhi High Court for bail.

Kumar, accused of physically assaulting Maliwal, argues that his further custody is unnecessary as all evidence has been collected.

The court is now seeking the police's stance on Kumar's bail plea. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Delhi High Court issues notice to police

Delhi HC seeks police's stand on Bibhav Kumar's bail plea

By Chanshimla Varah 02:37 pm Jun 14, 202402:37 pm

What's the story The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the police regarding the regular bail application of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar. Kumar was arrested on May 18 for allegedly assaulting Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence on May 16. The court has requested a status report from the Delhi Police and scheduled the hearing for July 1.

Judicial custody

Kumar's bail plea rejected twice, now in judicial custody

Kumar sought regular bail from the Delhi High Court on June 12 after he was denied bail by the Tis Hazari court on June 7 due to "grave and serious" charges. In her complaint on May 16, Maliwal alleged that Kumar "slapped" her "seven to eight times," "brutally dragged" her, and kicked her in the "chest, stomach, and pelvis area." A sessions court had also rejected his bail plea on May 27.

Bail argument

Kumar argues against further custody in plea

In his bail plea before the high court, Kumar argued that his further custody was unnecessary as all evidence had been collected by the investigating officer. The plea stated: "While passing the bail rejection order, the additional sessions judge failed to consider the fact that all the evidence in relation to the aforesaid FIR has been collected by the IO and has also recorded the statements of the witnesses. "The custody of the petitioner is not required," it said.