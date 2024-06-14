In brief Simplifying... In brief Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, is set to have his bail plea heard on June 19, following his arrest over corruption allegations tied to liquor license bribes.

Despite the Enforcement Directorate's request for a later date, the judge prioritized Kejriwal's convenience, also instructing jail authorities to ensure his medical needs are met.

Kejriwal, who was previously granted temporary bail for election campaigning, had his extension plea rejected by the Supreme Court despite citing health concerns. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kejriwal's bail plea hearing next week

Delhi court to hear Kejriwal's bail plea on June 19

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:44 pm Jun 14, 202412:44 pm

What's the story A Delhi court has set June 19 as the date for hearing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. The case was adjourned by Additional Sessions Judge Mukesh Kumar after the excise department sought time to file a reply. The judge scheduled Saturday to hear Kejriwal's application for his spouse to join via video conference during the medical board's assessment of CM's health. The jail authorities were directed to respond.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 over corruption allegations linked to excise policy. The probe agency alleges that Kejriwal played a significant role in drafting the policy and soliciting bribes for liquor licenses. It claimed that his party, the Aam Aadmi Party, received kickbacks amounting to ₹100 crore which were used to fund its Goa and Punjab election campaigns. Both Kejriwal and the AAP have denied these charges, labeling them as "political vendetta."

Statement

Take care of Kejriwal's medical needs in custody: Judge

"Application has been moved by the accused seeking directions to allow his wife to join medical board. Before passing any order I deem it appropriate to call for reply from jail superintendent concerned. The application be kept for tomorrow," the judge said. The judge also directed the Tihar Jail authorities to take care of Kejriwal's medical needs while in custody. Notably, Kejriwal's judicial custody is set to end on June 19.

Accused's rights

Judge consider 'accused's convenience'

During the proceedings, the ED requested the court to adjourn the matter until June 25. However, the judge stated he would consider the convenience of the accused for the next hearing date. "The accused is in judicial custody (JC), and not in your (ED's) custody. If he wants some convenience, you do not have any role in that. You have no role to play. He is in JC. I will consider his convenience, not yours," the judge said.

Last month

SC rejected Kejriwal's plea for extension of bail

To recall, Kejriwal was granted a temporary three-week bail to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections—which ended June 1. Kejriwal had moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension of his interim bail by seven days to undergo medical tests due to his "sudden...unexplained weight loss coupled with high ketone levels." He had claimed his body has lately shown symptoms of a "serious disease." While rejecting his plea, the SC had advised him to approach the trial court for regular bail.