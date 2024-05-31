Next Article

'Won't let Delhi's work stop...': Kejriwal to surrender on Sunday

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:04 pm May 31, 202402:04 pm

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday he will surrender to the police at Tihar Jail on Sunday—following the conclusion of his 21-day interim bail period. This comes a day after the Aam Aadmi Party national convener submitted a request for regular bail to Rouse Avenue court in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court rejected Kejriwal's plea seeking a seven-day extension of his interim bail.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On May 10, the apex court granted the CM interim bail for a 21-day term till June 1 to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. Notably, under interim bail guidelines, Kejriwal cannot visit his office or interact with any witnesses related to this case. They also prohibit him from signing official documents. To recall, Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the excise policy case.

Bail rejection

Kejriwal had sought bail extension on medical grounds

Kejriwal had sought an extension of his interim bail by seven days to undergo medical tests due to his "sudden and unexplained weight loss coupled with high ketone levels." The AAP chief has claimed his body has lately shown symptoms of a "serious disease." "When I went to jail, my weight was 70kg, today it is 64kg...Doctors are saying that this can also be a sign of some serious disease in the body," Kejriwal said.

For bail

ED opposes Kejriwal's pleas

In his plea, Kejriwal had highlighted the need for medical tests—including a PET-CT scan—due to a 7kg weight loss and elevated ketone levels. While rejecting his plea, the SC had advised him to approach the trial court for regular bail. Notably, the ED has opposed Kejriwal's pleas for normal bail and extension of interim bail due to health concerns, noting that he has been actively campaigning since his release on interim bail.

Statement

Work of Delhi will not stop: CM

In his statement on Friday, Kejriwal also vowed that he would work for the development of the national capital from inside the jail. "Wherever I live, inside or outside. I will not let the work of Delhi stop. Your free electricity, mohalla clinics, hospitals, free medicines, treatment, 24-hour electricity and many other things will continue and after returning I will also start giving ₹1000 every month to every mother and sister," he said.

Quote

Pray for my family: Kejriwal

"Today I want to ask something from you for my family. My parents are very old. My mother is very ill. I worry a lot about her in jail. Take care of my parents after me, pray for them," Kejriwal said.

Background

Allegations against Kejriwal

The ED has alleged that Kejriwal conspired to create loopholes in Delhi's excise policy to benefit certain liquor sellers. This policy was subsequently scrapped. The ED has also claimed that kickbacks from this scheme funded the AAP's campaign in Goa. Kejriwal has dismissed these allegations as baseless and politically motivated. Notably, AAP leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and MP Sanjay Singh (currently out on bail), have also been arrested in connection with this case.