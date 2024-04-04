Next Article

In the message, Kejriwal asked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs to visit their areas daily

Wife Sunita reads out Kejriwal's message for AAP MLAs

By Chanshimla Varah 02:01 pm Apr 04, 202402:01 pm

What's the story Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, read out another message from him on Thursday. In the message, Kejriwal asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s MLAs to visit their areas daily and ensure people don't face any problems. "Just because I am in jail, the people of Delhi should not suffer in any way. Every MLA should visit their area every day and discuss people's problems and sort them out," Sunita read out.

MLA duties

Kejriwal's message to AAP MLAs amid detention

"Whatever issues they are facing should be taken care of—and I am not talking just about issues related to government departments, we also have to try and solve other issues being faced by people," she added, quoting her husband. "The two crore people of Delhi are my family, not even a single member of my family should face any kind of problem."

Public support

Sunita launches 'Kejriwal ko Aashirwad' campaign

In her last video message on March 29, Sunita announced the "Kejriwal ko Aashirwad" campaign, urging public support for her husband. She stated that Kejriwal is battling "the most corrupt and dictatorial forces" in India and appealed for public backing through blessings and prayers. The press conference on Thursday comes a day after AAP MP Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar jail six months after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case.

PIL rejected

Delhi HC rejects plea seeking Kejriwal's removal

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition seeking the removal of Kejriwal as chief minister. "At times, personal interest has to be subordinate to national interest," the court said. The court made it clear that it couldn't make a decision on the case and that it would be up to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi (LG) or the President of India. Vishnu Gupta, a social worker and Hindu Sena national president, filed the petition.

Charges

Charges against Kejriwal

The charges against Kejriwal pertain to alleged corruption and money laundering in the creation and implementation of the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy. The ED has labeled Kejriwal a "mastermind behind the liquor policy scam" and a "principal conspirator." It alleged that Kejriwal, along with other AAP leaders and ministers, played a direct role in formulating this policy, favoring a group known as the "South Group" for kickbacks. The bribes were, in turn, used to fund elections in Goa and Punjab.