Tensions have flared between India and the Maldives ever since pro-China Mohamed Muizzu was elected as the president

Maldives thanks India for allowing limited essential exports amid tensions

By Chanshimla Varah 02:42 pm Apr 06, 202402:42 pm

What's the story Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer has publicly expressed gratitude to India for allowing the export of essential supplies to the Maldives for fiscal year 2024-25. The acknowledgement was made on social media platform X, where Zameer thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Indian government. He emphasized that this gesture signifies a "longstanding friendship" and a strong commitment toward enhancing bilateral trade between both nations.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Tensions have flared between India and the Maldives ever since pro-China Mohamed Muizzu was elected as the president of the archipelagic nation last October. Relations hit rock bottom in January after some Maldivian ministers made "derogatory" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he posted pictures from his visit to Lakshadweep. Subsequently, a growing "India out" movement started in the Maldives, which particularly targeted Indian soldiers stationed there to train Maldivian troops in combat, reconnaissance, and rescue-aid operations.

Official statement

India's High Commission explains export decision

The decision to allow exports comes amidst this backdrop of diplomatic discord. The Indian government lifted restrictions on the export of essential items to the Maldives despite growing tensions, underscoring its 'Neighbourhood First' policy. In a statement, the Indian High Commission in the Maldives said that the Government of India allowed for the export of essential commodities under a "unique bilateral mechanism." The approved quantities are the highest since this arrangement came into effect in 1981, it added.

Export boost

Significant increase in crucial commodities exported

The updated export quotas include a significant increase in crucial commodities such as river sand and stone aggregates, essential for the Maldives' construction sector, by 25 percent to 10 lakh metric tons. Additionally, there's a 5 percent increase in export limits for essential food items like eggs, potatoes, onions, sugar, rice, wheat flour, and pulses. This decision marks a substantial boost in the supply of vital resources to the Maldives.

Strained relations

India restricted exports ahead of the general election

India, a major exporter of rice, sugar, and onions, has imposed some restrictions on key food commodities to keep local prices under control ahead of the general election in April. The Maldives, which has traditionally enjoyed close connections with India, is believed to be shifting toward Beijing since the new government was elected in October on a promise to reverse the country's pro-India stance.