The cause of his death remains unknown

US: Another Indian student found dead, 10th incident this year

By Chanshimla Varah 10:06 am Apr 06, 202410:06 am

What's the story An Indian student studying in Ohio, United States, was found dead, the Indian Consulate in New York said on Friday. The death of Uma Satya Sai Gadde in Cleveland adds to a series of tragic events that have profoundly affected the Indian diaspora in the country. As of now, the cause of his death remains unknown, and an investigation is underway.

Rising concerns within the US-based Indian community

His death marks the 10th student death in the US since the start of 2024. Previous incidents include the disappearance of Mohammed Abdul Arafat from Cleveland in March, followed by a ransom demand for his safe return. Other tragic events involve the fatal shooting of Amarnath Ghosh in St. Louis, Missouri and the discovery of Sameer Kamath's body in an Indiana nature preserve.

All possible assistance being extended: India's Consulate in New York

Indian Embassy responds to rising student deaths

In response to these alarming incidents, the Indian Embassy in Washington and its consulates across the US held a virtual meeting with Indian students from various universities in February. Led by Charge d'Affaires Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan, the discussion aimed to address student well-being and strengthen ties within the wider diaspora. The interaction saw participation from approximately 150 Indian Student Association office bearers and students from 90 universities.