Next Article

The plea was made through a written communication sent to Washington

'Step aside': Iran to US amid preparations to attack Israel

By Chanshimla Varah 09:37 am Apr 06, 202409:37 am

What's the story Iran has reportedly urged the United States to "step aside" as it prepares to attack Israel over the killing of senior commanders and officers of its elite Quds Force in suspected Israeli airstrikes. The plea was made through a written communication sent to Washington. Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian president's deputy chief of staff for political affairs, warned the US against falling into what he termed "Netanyahu's trap." "The US should step aside so that you don't get hit," he warned.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The airstrike by suspected Israeli warplanes hit the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, killing at least seven Iranians, including two generals of the Quds Force. While Israel has repeatedly targeted Iranian-linked assets in Syria in recent months, this was the first time a strike hit an Iranian diplomatic building. Following the attack on Monday, Iran had said it reserves the right "to take a decisive response."

Counter request

US urges Iran to protect American interests

In response to Iran's plea, the US asked Iran not to endanger American interests, Jamshidi claimed. However, there has been no public statement from the US government regarding Iran's message. Meanwhile, an unnamed US official reportedly told CNN that America is on high alert and preparing for a "significant" reaction from Iran against Israeli or American targets in the region. Israel has also been on alert, canceling home leave for combat troops, calling up reserves and bolstering air defenses.

Security concerns

Biden administration fears potential counterattack

According to NBC, two anonymous US officials have revealed that the Biden administration is concerned about a potential counterattack within Israel. The timing and nature of this counteraction remain uncertain, with speculation that Iran may directly confront Israel or utilize one of its proxy groups, such as Hezbollah. Two anonymous Iranian officials stated that Iran had decided to respond directly to the Damascus attack in order to instill deterrence.

Nasrallah's statement

Hezbollah leader asserts Iran's inevitable response

The possibility of an attack on Israel was also confirmed by Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, who stated that a response from Iran is inevitable. However, he clarified that his group will not "interfere in such decisions." Despite regular clashes with Israel along Lebanon's southern border since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, Hezbollah has not utilized its "primary arsenal." Nonetheless, Nasrallah confirmed that Hezbollah is "completely prepared and ready" for any conflict with Israel.