TikTok forms 'youth council' to tackle safety issues on platform

By Akash Pandey 10:09 am Mar 26, 202410:09 am

What's the story TikTok has officially formed a 'youth council' consisting of 15 teenagers from a diverse range of countries such as the United States, UK, Brazil, Ireland, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, and Morocco. This initiative was announced last summer as part of TikTok's larger effort to improve safety measures for its younger users. The council has already started interacting with the company and its CEO, Shou Chew.

Youth council comes amid legal hurdles

The establishment of the youth council aligns with TikTok's resistance to a proposed law, that could force its parent company, ByteDance, to divest the app or risk a ban in the US. Critics often highlight youth safety as a major concern related to the app. In response, TikTok has been rallying its predominantly teenage user base against this proposal.

Impact on safety initiatives

The degree to which the youth council can alter perceptions about TikTok remains uncertain. However, TikTok has confirmed that the council has already contributed to an upcoming media literacy campaign in the US, which will focus on misinformation and AI-generated content. The council also offered suggestions for the app's 'youth portal' feature, which provides in-app privacy and security resources.

Purpose and selection process of the council

According to TikTok, the council's objective is to provide advice on safety policies and issues that commonly impact teenagers. The council is collaborating with Praesidio Safeguarding, an online safety organization based in the UK that helped the council choose its teenage members. All positions on the council are paid roles, as verified by TikTok. In a recent meeting with Chew, the youth council asked for more information about the app's reporting and blocking features.