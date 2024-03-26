Next Article

Free Fire MAX has been embraced by millions of users nationwide

Garena Free Fire MAX's redeem codes released for March 26

By Akash Pandey 09:41 am Mar 26, 202409:41 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX, the enhanced version of the original Garena Free Fire, has unveiled fresh redeem codes on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. These codes are 12 to 15-digit alphanumeric sequences that unlock in-game bonuses and are only valid for a limited period. They can be redeemed on the official rewards page. Players can utilize the codes to acquire a variety of in-game items such as skins, weapons, diamonds, gold, and more.

Codes and rules for redeeming them

Each redemption code is single-use only and expires within 12 to 18 hours of release. If a player misses out on today's codes, they'll have to wait for a new batch. M7U9BFW2Y4F6E8R1, P3C5A7S9T1GVR2J4, L6D8N2R4BHV7B9K1, T5I7F9OTG2Q4X6H8. O7T9V1U2RDV4M6L8, Y3G5X7RGV9E1A2B4, Q6P8K1RDRV3I5ST9, F2D4WVDRO8H1R3N5. L7Y9B1RDGFVCM4G5, UX7H2F4R9TW6M1N3, Q5V8A6K2T5J4Y9T1, E3L6P8E5D2G4Z7C9. I1O5GGB7S9X3Q6F8, H4RVV6N2U8M1J3Y5, Z1W3M5GRJ7E9U2R4, G6Y8B1DGVN35C7V9. K2A4H6DVL8T1F3S5, N7X9DTE2R4Q6W8M1, D3JVF5U7G9V1O2I4, B6C8P1S3Y5ZVT7K9. W2R4F6NRT8J1D3H5, S7VRT9K2C4E6W8A1, F3G5V7D9I1P6GEB8, X2Q4Z6HDV8O1L3N5.

Steps to claim in-game items

To redeem the codes, players must log into their registered account on the official rewards website. After logging in, they should enter each code into the provided field and then click submit to confirm. The unlocked items will then be delivered directly to their in-game mailbox for use whenever they choose. Do note that some codes may not work in your region due to server restrictions.