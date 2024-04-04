Next Article

CGHS beneficiaries can now access health records via iOS app

By Mudit Dube 04:36 pm Apr 04, 202404:36 pm

What's the story The Indian government has introduced a new iOS app, 'myCGHS', aimed at improving healthcare services for Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries. The app is designed to provide users with "access to electronic health records, information, and resources." For Android users, the app has been available for a couple of years now. The new app serves those who are using an Apple iPhone.

App features

MyCGHS app offers wide range of services

The myCGHS app offers a variety of services including online appointment scheduling and cancellation, access to CGHS lab reports, and tracking the status of medical reimbursement claims. It also aids users in finding nearby wellness centers and locating affiliated hospitals, labs, and dental units. These features are designed to provide comprehensive healthcare accessibility for CGHS beneficiaries.

Official praise

Union Health Secretary lauds MyCGHS app

Union Health Secretary, Apurva Chandra, commended the myCGHS app as a significant advancement for CGHS in the healthcare sector. He stated that the app "empowers CGHS beneficiaries with convenient access to essential healthcare features right at their fingertips." Chandra further added that this initiative aligns with the government's vision of leveraging technology to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services.

Data protection

MyCGHS app prioritizes user data security

The myCGHS app places a high emphasis on user data security, incorporating features like 2-factor authentication and mPIN functionality. These measures are designed to safeguard the confidentiality and integrity of users' data, as per the health ministry's statement. The app's robust security features aim to ensure that beneficiaries can access healthcare services without compromising their personal information.