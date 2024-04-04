Next Article

The feature is rolling out to eligible OnePlus devices

OnePlus releases AI photo-editing tool similar to Google's Magic Eraser

By Akash Pandey 02:51 pm Apr 04, 202402:51 pm

What's the story OnePlus has introduced an innovative photo editing tool called AI Eraser. This artificial intelligence-powered feature works similarly to Adobe's Generative Fill and Google's Magic Eraser. It allows users to remove unwanted elements from their photos. The AI Eraser will be available on several OnePlus smartphones, including the OnePlus 12 and 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Open, and the recently launched Nord CE4.

Functionality

How does it work?

The AI Eraser is backed by OnePlus's proprietary Large Language Model (LLM), making it the company's first feature based on generative AI technology. To use it, simply select the parts of the image you want to remove, such as random people or unwanted objects. The AI tool then examines that area and creates a background that blends seamlessly with the existing image.

Sister companies

Parallel paths in AI photo editing

Interestingly, OPPO—OnePlus's sister company—also offers a similar feature called AI Eraser. It operates on OPPO's proprietary LLM, AndesGPT. OPPO plans to introduce this feature to the Reno11 series in the second quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, OnePlus intends to roll out more AI features this year. The company has invested heavily in research and development to ensure the accuracy of its latest feature.