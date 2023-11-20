OnePlus Buds 3's key specifications revealed ahead of launch

Technology 2 min read

OnePlus Buds 3's key specifications revealed ahead of launch

By Sanjana Shankar 06:31 pm Nov 20, 2023

The earbuds could debut in January 2024 alongside OnePlus 12. Representative image

OnePlus's upcoming truly wireless earphones, the Buds 3, have appeared on the FCC certification website, confirming key specifications and features. The listing reveals the design, charging, and battery specifications of the upcoming earbuds. The case will feature a 520mAh battery with 4.5W input and 1.2W output support while the buds will get a 58mAh battery. Although not officially confirmed, it's quite likely that the earbuds will debut alongside the OnePlus 12 in January 2024.

The design will be similar to Buds Pro 2

OnePlus is sticking to the design established with the Buds Pro 2, which was released earlier this year. OnePlus Buds 3 will get a metallic finish on the in-ear module and stem. Each earbud will measure 4.77g. The upcoming TWS earphones are expected to offer a 10.4mm woofer, a 6mm tweeter, and 48dB of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support. They will get an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, while the matte-finished case will feature an IPX4 rating.

Battery capacity and charging details

With ANC off, the Buds 3 will provide nine hours of battery life, similar to the Buds Pro 2. The case will offer 33 hours of battery life. When ANC is enabled, it will last for six hours, extending to 22 hours with the case. Connectivity options will include Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, and dual connections. The Buds Pro 2 was launched earlier this year with OnePlus 11, suggesting the company may follow a similar trend with Buds 3.