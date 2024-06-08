Next Article

Mumbai court nullifies ED order on Patel's properties

Praful Patel regains ₹180cr property sezied by ED, here's why

By Chanshimla Varah 12:42 pm Jun 08, 202412:42 pm

What's the story A Mumbai court has nullified an Enforcement Directorate (ED) order to attach properties worth over ₹180 crore owned by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel. The Appellate Tribunal for Safema, dealing with cases under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA) and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), passed this order. The properties include apartments in south Mumbai's upscale Worli area, registered in the name of Patel's wife Varsha and his company, Millennium Developer.

Tribunal decision

Tribunal rejects ED's attachment order as 'illegal'

The tribunal dismissed the ED's attachment order, declaring it illegal. It stated that Patel's properties were not involved in money laundering and had no connection to Iqbal Mirchi, a drug mafia member and Dawood Ibrahim's right-hand man. The tribunal clarified that a separate 14,000-square-foot property belonging to Hajra Memon and her two sons was already attached, making the double attachment of Patel's property unnecessary as it was not part of the proceeds of crime.

Opposition reaction

Opposition criticizes tribunal's decision, questions ED's credibility

The tribunal's decision has sparked criticism from the opposition in Maharashtra, leading to renewed allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sanjay Raut, representing Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena in the Rajya Sabha, questioned the credibility of both the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He stated, "It is now clear that the ED and CBI are both extensions of the BJP. The ED's credibility is in question now."

Political background

Patel's loyalty to Ajit Pawar and NCP split

Patel, a Rajya Sabha representative for the NCP is known for his loyalty to Ajit Pawar. He supported Pawar during his rebellion against his uncle Sharad Pawar in 2023, that led to a split in the NCP. Following this split, Ajit lent support to the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and assumed the role of one of its deputy chief ministers.

ED action

ED's allegations and seizure of Patel's properties

The Enforcement Directorate seized Patel's properties in 2022, alleging they were illegally acquired from Hajra, the first wife of Mirchi. Mirchi was also accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case before his death in London in 2013. The properties include apartments on the 12th and 15th floors of Ceejay House in south Mumbai's upscale Worli area.