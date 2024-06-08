Next Article

Seven Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

Video: Security forces engage in gunfight with Maoists; 7 killed

By Chanshimla Varah 11:32 am Jun 08, 202411:32 am

What's the story Seven Maoists were killed and three Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans were injured in an exchange of fire in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday. The encounter took place around 3:00pm near Gobel and Thulthuli villages in the Orchha area during an anti-Maoist operation. The operation involved personnel from the police's District Reserve Guard and the 45th battalion of the ITBP.

Recovered bodies yet to be identified

"On a tip-off a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Jagdalpur and Dantewada along with the 45th battalion of ITBP were out on anti-Maoist operation near the forested terrain of Thulthuli close to Orcha in Abujhmad area," a police officer said. "The encounter ensued after the Maoists opened fire on the forces and the attack was swiftly retaliated. Seven bodies of Maoists in uniform have been recovered so far," he added.

Maoist toll

Rising Maoist casualties in Chhattisgarh

This incident brings the total number of Maoists killed in separate encounters with security forces in the state this year to 125. Previous encounters have also resulted in significant casualties among Maoist ranks. On May 23, seven were killed on the Narayanpur-Bijapur inter-district border. Earlier on May 10, 12 were gunned down in Bijapur district. In April, 10 and 29 Maoists were killed in separate incidents along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts, respectively.