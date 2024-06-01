Next Article

Kejriwal set to surrender in excise scam case

No court relief for Kejriwal, will return to jail tomorrow

By Chanshimla Varah 04:28 pm Jun 01, 202404:28 pm

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will have to return to Tihar Jail on Sunday, as the Rouse Avenue court refused to extend his bail in the excise policy scam case. The court deferred its order on the interim bail plea until June 5. Kejriwal has filed two different petitions before the court. While the first sought regular bail, the second sought interim bail for seven days on medical grounds. His regular bail plea is set for hearing on June 7.

Plea opposition

ED opposes Kejriwal's bail plea, cites campaigning despite ill health

At the interim bail hearing on Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asserted that the trial court cannot consider Kejriwal's plea since it cannot change the Supreme Court's order on interim bail. To note, Kejriwal was granted interim bail till June 1 (Saturday) by the Supreme Court. "He's on interim bail because the SC granted it, what he is asking here is an extension of the Supreme Court order," the ED said.

Health concerns

Kejriwal's health concerns rejected as grounds for bail extension

The ED has opposed Kejriwal's bail plea, alleging that the chief minister continued campaigning despite claiming ill health as his surrender date neared. "His claim that he has lost 7 kg weight is false. He has, in fact, gained 1 kg," Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, said. Notably, in his request for interim bail, Kejriwal stated that he lost 6-7 kilograms (kgs) during his incarceration and was unable to regain them even after his release.

Legal proceedings

Kejriwal's arrest and subsequent legal proceedings detailed

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 for allegedly conspiring to create loopholes in the excise policy to benefit certain liquor sellers. His writ petition challenging the validity of his arrest was dismissed by the Delhi High Court on April 9. He appealed against this decision in the Supreme Court, which granted him interim bail till June 1 to enable him to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.