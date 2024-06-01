Next Article

Naga sadhus detached from world; cannot seek property rights: HC

By Chanshimla Varah 03:35 pm Jun 01, 202403:35 pm

What's the story The Delhi High Court has ruled that Naga sadhus are ordained to live a life of detachment, and demanding property rights in their names contradicts their beliefs and practices. The observation was made while rejecting a plea for demarcation of a property in the name of a Naga sadhu's shrine. Justice Dharmesh Sharma emphasized the potential repercussions if every religious figure were permitted to build shrines or samadhi sthals on public land.

Implications

Court highlights potential consequences of granting property rights

The court noted that India is home to thousands of Sadhus, Babas, fakirs, and Gurus who could potentially exploit this for personal gains by vested interest groups. "If each one is allowed to build a shrine or samadhi sthal on a public land and thereby, continue to use it for personal gains by the vested interest groups, that would lead to disastrous consequences jeopardizing larger public interest," the court said.

Plea details

Plea for property rights rejected by Delhi High Court

The plea was filed by Avinash Giri, the successor of Mahant Shri Naga Baba Bhola Giri. He sought direction for the local administration to demarcate land at Ghat No. 33 in his name. The land has been in their possession since 1996. The court was informed that on February 22, 2023, officials from the Flood Control and Irrigation Department demolished various buildings near the property, and there was a threat of demolition of the Shrine of Naga Baba Bhola Giri.

Verdict details

Court dismisses petitioner as 'rank trespasser'

However, Justice Sharma declared the petitioner a "rank trespasser," stating that the property in question was intended for a larger public interest, such as the rejuvenation of the Yamuna river. The court found no evidence to suggest that the place held any historical significance or was dedicated to public worship. It was also noted that there were only 32 historic ghats in the area, and Giri attempted to misrepresent his location as Ghat No. 33.