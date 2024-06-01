Next Article

Monsoon wreaks havoc in Kerala

Southwest monsoon intensifies in Kerala; causes landslides, waterlogging

By Chanshimla Varah 02:10 pm Jun 01, 202402:10 pm

What's the story Widespread rains have caused landslides, uprooted trees, and led to waterlogging across Kerala due to the Southwest Monsoon. Areas including Kottayam, Idukki, and parts of Ernakulam have been hit by intense downpours since Friday night. Some houses and vehicles were also damaged in the landslip, but no casualties were reported. The Southwest Monsoon made an early onset over Kerala and the northeastern region on May 30, marking the beginning of the four-month rainy season crucial for India's agriculture-based economy.

Damage report

Monsoon damage and traffic restrictions in Kerala

Traffic restrictions are now in place along the Thodupuzha-Puliyanmala state highway due to potential mudslide threats. Moreover, district authorities have advised residents living on the banks of the Thodupuzha and Muvattupuzha rivers to be cautious after five shutters of the Malankara Dam in Idukki were opened. According to PTI, the Vadavathoor region received 100mm of rainfall on Friday night, while urban areas of Kottayam recorded 99mm.

Weather update

Moderate to intense rains in Kochi and Ernakulam

The port city of Kochi also experienced moderate rains, while the Aluva region of Ernakulam has been subjected to intense downpours since Friday night. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching up to a speed of 40km/h at one or two places in Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Malappuram districts.

Rainfall

Monsoon predictions

IMD Director General M Mohapatra attributed the early arrival to the active Bay of Bengal arm of the monsoon, which was pulled over the region by severe cyclone Remal. "All criteria for monsoon onset have been met over Kerala...including specific rainfall measurements, wind patterns, and cloudiness indicators," Mohapatra added. For the 2024 monsoon season, normal or above-normal rainfall is predicted over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Punjab, among others.