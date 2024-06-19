In brief Simplifying... In brief Kejriwal, arrested over corruption allegations linked to excise policy, has had his custody extended until July 3.

Kejriwal's custody extended till July 3 in excise policy case

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:14 pm Jun 19, 202403:14 pm

What's the story The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until July 3, in the money laundering probe linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today requested the court to extend the CM's judicial custody, arguing that it is crucial for the ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularities in the formation and implementation of the excise policy.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 over corruption allegations linked to excise policy. The probe agency alleges that Kejriwal played a significant role in drafting the policy and soliciting bribes for liquor licenses. It claimed that his party, the Aam Aadmi Party, received kickbacks amounting to ₹100 crore which were used to fund its Goa and Punjab election campaigns. Both Kejriwal and the AAP have denied these charges, labeling them as "political vendetta."

Legal opposition

No grounds justify extension: Kejriwal's counsel

Kejriwal's advocate, Vivek Jain, had opposed the extension of his client's custody, saying that there was no grounds to "justify the extension." He argued that the application is "bereft of merits." Following the court order, Jain stated, "We are objecting to the judicial remand. The arrest has already been challenged. It's sub judice before the Supreme Court."

Lodged in Tihar Jail

Another accused's custody extended till July 2

Alongside Kejriwal, the judicial custody of Vinod Chauhan, another accused in the excise policy case, has also been extended until July 3 by the Delhi court. Both Kejriwal and Chauhan were presented before the court via video conferencing from Tihar Jail. The ED's counsel has alleged that Chauhan received ₹25 crore for the Goa election and a prosecution complaint will be filed against him by month-end.

Last month

SC rejected Kejriwal's plea for extension of bail

To recall, Kejriwal was granted a temporary three-week bail to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections—which ended June 1. Kejriwal had moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension of his interim bail by seven days to undergo medical tests due to his "sudden...unexplained weight loss coupled with high ketone levels." He had claimed his body has lately shown symptoms of a "serious disease." While rejecting his plea, the SC had advised him to approach the trial court for regular bail.

Medical checkup

CM's plea on wife's presence: ED seeks time to respond

Last week, Kejriwal requested permission for his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, to attend his medical checkup virtually. His lawyer highlighted that the medical board, following court orders, will assess his health, including diabetes, and her involvement is crucial due to his home-managed dietary needs. The ED asked for more time to respond, noting that the board is not yet officially constituted.