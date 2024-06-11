Next Article

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:24 pm Jun 11, 2024

What's the story Apple's Vision Pro mixed-reality headset is set to be up for pre-order in China starting Friday. This launch comes four months after the device was first introduced in the US. The tech giant has also announced a partnership with Chinese entertainment companies, to navigate the nation's highly regulated online content market. The headset will be priced at CNY 29,999 (roughly $4,138) in China, over $600 more than its US base price of $3,499.

Content partnership

The headset will support Tencent Video

Apple has confirmed that Tencent Holdings' popular streaming portal, Tencent Video, will be accessible on the Vision Pro headset. Other Chinese tech firms have also developed apps for the device. In February, Alibaba Group Holding launched Vision Pro versions of its office tool DingTalk, and e-commerce platform Taobao. This move is expected to enhance the user experience and broaden the content available on the headset in China.

Approval

Apple secures trademark in China

There was initial uncertainty about whether Apple could use the 'Vision Pro' name for its headset in China, as Huawei Technologies held exclusive rights to the trademark until 2031. However, in March, corporate records provider Qichacha confirmed that Apple's application for the 'Apple Vision Pro' trademark, along with its logo, was approved. This development clears the way for Apple to market its headset under its chosen brand name in the country.

Market impact

Apple Vision Pro to revive VR market

Analysts anticipate that the launch of the Vision Pro headset will revitalize the sluggish VR market, which has yet to gain widespread popularity. Global shipments of VR devices dropped by 23.5% last year, but are projected to increase by 44.2% in 2024. This growth is attributed in part to new headsets like Apple Vision Pro, as stated by market researcher IDC in an April report.